Pedalling Motatapu event for Jade

Oli Day’s riding Motatapu on a friend’s bike to support her battle with leukemia. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A Queenstown plasterer’s entered the mountain bike section of next Saturday’s iconic Motatapu off-road event — between Wānaka and Arrowtown — to support a friend who’s been battling leukaemia.

Oli Day, 38, will be pedalling for Jade Blackwell, 35, and has bought her bike for his mission.

Day’s already raised about $8000 for her from an earlier fundraiser, and will check with her whether he’ll support her directly this time, or through a local cancer charity — either way, his partner Leona Price is starting a ‘Pedal for Jade’ Givealittle page.

He says it’s been tough for Blackwell and her fiance, Luke Medlycott, as, due to her need for treatment, they’ve had to pass on buying a Hanley’s Farm section to build their dream home on.

She’s also had her eggs frozen as if she has to undergo a bone marrow transplant, she’d be unable to conceive naturally.

At Motatapu several years ago, Day competed in a half ironman event that’s no longer running, through which he raised funds for Ronald McDonald House.

He’s training for March 1’s 47km event with a mixture of challenging bike rides, such as Coronet Peak Rd, and spin classes every other day.

About 2500 entries — closing tomorrow via motatapu.com — are expected for this 21st edition of Motatapu, including 1200 to 1400 mountain bikers.

The other events are the 42km trail marathon, 15km miners trail, 52.5km ultra run and 4km junior trail run.