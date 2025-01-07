People treated after Queenstown fire

More than 20 firefighters and ambulance staff attended a blaze that ripped through a Queenstown property's bedroom late last night.

Emergency services were called to the Fryer Street unit shortly after 11pm, and treated up to 10 people for smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said despite initial reports, no one was trapped inside and the fire was contained to the one room.

Fire investigators were due to inspect the property this morning.

- RNZ