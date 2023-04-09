Person dies after medical incident at Queenstown Bike Park

A person has died at Queenstown Bike Park following an emergency response to a medical event.

A rescue helicopter and ambulance rushed to the Ben Lomond Scenic Reserve on Lomond Cr about 11am today.

St John “was not required for transportation” of the person, a spokeswoman said earlier, and referred further questions to police.

Police confirmed the death, saying it was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.

“One person has died this morning at a bike park off Lomond Crescent, Queenstown,” a spokesman said.

Police were called about 11.20am.

Fire and Emergency NZ also responded to the incident.

The Queenstown Bike Park is in the Ben Lomond Reserve, the same location as the Skyline gondola and luge.

The area is busy with tourists enjoying the sights this Easter weekend.

It comes just two weeks after a woman fractured her vertebrae, scapula, and clavicle while mountain biking at a Queenstown park.

Bel Strano was placed in a brace to hold her head, neck and spine in place for the next three months, but still had feeling in her arms and legs, according to a Givealittle page for her.

“Bel was stretchered off the hill and taken to Frankton hospital then airlifted to Dunedin hospital to have surgery immediately,” the page reads.

“A tree fell and lay over the trail she was riding. With no time to react she hit the tree [and] flipped over the handlebars.”