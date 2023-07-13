Planned $20m hotel at second stage of consents

Trojan Holdings Ltd is planning a luxury hotel on top of the Queenstown’s Man St car park. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

A proposed $20 million luxury Queenstown hotel has been approved to move to the second stage of fast-track consenting.

Planned by Trojan Holdings Ltd (THL), the 185-room hotel, to be four to six levels, is planned on top of THL’s Man St carpark, in central Queenstown.

It will be developed primarily by THL, with another Australian partner.

Expected to take three to four years to build, it will provide 180 new jobs during its construction, and employ 100 people on completion.

THL director Neil Johnston said the company could already house 150 staff and had consent to build further staff accommodation.

"As a local business, we are acutely aware of the housing issues facing staff in Queenstown and we are actively working on solutions to support our current and future staff.

"We are continually looking at opportunities to relieve the current pressure."

The hotel had been designed by Woods Bagot to minimise the visual impacts while still providing views of Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables mountain range.

Guest parking would be provided by the Man St carpark.

Mr Johnston said he was pleased the proposed hotel was moving to the second stage of the fast-track process, provided by the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

"THL’s vision is for the Man St hotel to provide a new luxury offering for tourists that will be a flagship for the Southern Lakes region."

If approved, it would complement THL’s existing Queenstown tourism businesses — NZSki and Ultimate Hikes — along with the Hermitage Hotel and Glencoe Lodge at Mount Cook.

