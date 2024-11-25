PM's secret itinerary left on Queenstown police dashboard

Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Police have admitted breaching security protocols after a copy of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's itinerary was left on the dashboard of a police vehicle in Queenstown on Sunday.

Otago Lakes Central Area Commander Inspector Paula Enoka said the vehicle was locked but one page of the itinerary was visible through the window.

"While we are confident the risk created by this error was minimal, the practice is not acceptable and should not have happened," she said.

Enoka said police had clear protocols around information security and, in this case, they had not been followed.

"We acknowledge our people are human and this was an unintended error, but we will be having a thorough debrief and use the lessons learned to prevent this happening in future."