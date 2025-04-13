Premium Arrowtown property on the market

The former policeman’s house is now one of the town’s most unique properties. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

One of Arrowtown’s most premium residential properties, and arguably best located, is on the market.

The three-bedroom main home at 70 Buckingham St — on a 2453sqm section — was built in the early 1900s as the town’s police station and policeman’s residence.

In the mid-1990s it was substantially extended to provide new living quarters, and later renovated to provide all the creature comforts while still preserving its timeless character.

A next-door guest cottage, with, now, one double bedroom with a large living area, has also been added.

The property, just a minute’s walk from the Arrowtown Post Office, was originally part of the 4.432-hectare Arrowtown Police Camp — the only other remaining building is the historic gaol in Cardigan St.

Hedging frames the entranceway.

Local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Angela Imlach, who’s marketing the property alongside her husband, Nathan, says the vendor, who’s owned it for 10 years, is moving back to family in Auckland.

She calls it "one of Arrowtown’s most unique properties".

"It’s pretty special, you don’t get 2500sqm in the middle of Arrowtown’s main street normally, do you?"

The home’s classed as heritage category 3, so it’s not as restrictive as 1 or 2. The property, however, is framed by two historically-protected trees, while the hedged garden provides privacy.

"It’s probably Arrowtown’s nicest house; I mean there’s nothing like it."

The guest house also offers a chance for income-generating accommodation.

Imlach says they’ve already had quite a lot of private viewings — "we’ve had a real variety [of interest] from Singapore, Australia, local and Auckland".

A purchaser can buy some or all of the curated furniture, but not the art.

The sale deadline is April 30.