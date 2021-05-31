Prime ministers pay respects in Arrowtown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny during a dinner at Eichardts Private Hotel on the Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison have placed wreaths at Arrowtown's war memorial this morning.

The solemn event marked the start of the second day of Mr Morrison's visit to Queenstown.

They were joined by members of the community, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew members, school children, and Mayor Jim Boult and Mayoress Karen Boult.

Arrowtown Primary School's choir performed the national anthems of Australia and New Zealand. The Last Post played while the flags of both countries were lowered by members of a local Scouts group.

After leaving the memorial, the prime ministers will head back to Queenstown for their annual formal talks.

Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny will fly back to Australia later today.