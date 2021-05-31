Monday, 31 May 2021

10.30 am

Prime ministers pay respects in Arrowtown

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny during a dinner at Eichardts Private Hotel on the Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny during a dinner at Eichardts Private Hotel on the Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images
    Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison have placed wreaths at Arrowtown's war memorial this morning.

    The solemn event marked the start of the second day of Mr Morrison's visit to Queenstown.

    They were joined by members of the community, including Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew members, school children, and Mayor Jim Boult and Mayoress Karen Boult.

    Arrowtown Primary School's choir performed the national anthems of Australia and New Zealand. The Last Post played while the flags of both countries were lowered by members of a local Scouts group.

    After leaving the memorial, the prime ministers will head back to Queenstown for their annual formal talks.

    Mr Morrison and his wife Jenny will fly back to Australia later today. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter