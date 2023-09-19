Queenstown gastro outbreak cases rise

The number of cryptosporidium cases in Queenstown has risen to 15 in the first outbreak of the bacteria in the resort town for 40 years.

Queenstown Lakes District Council confirmed a further seven cases on Tuesday afternoon after issuing a boil water notice to residents on Monday afternoon after eight cases were initially notified.

The areas impacted include the town’s CBD, plus the suburbs of Frankton, Shotover Country, Fernhill, Kelvin Heights and Hanley’s Farm.

QLDC Property and Infrastructure general manager Tony Avery said there is no confirmed link to the bacterial disease and the town’s water supply.

However, some earlier indications point to the water supply at Fernhill/Sunshine Bay being a potential source “so that’s where we’re really focusing on [testing]”.

“We are aware of recent reports on social media of people living in Fernhill feeling unwell. As a result, council via its contractor began more frequent monitoring in the Fernhill area on Friday 8 September. All results to date have been, and continue to be, normal.

Shoppers look for bottled water in Queenstown on Tuesday amid the outbreak. Photo: Matt Porter

“There has been extra monitoring done in Fernhill from September 8.

“Because we’ve now got 15 cases, and that’s unusual, the advice from Public Health is that we need to take a precautionary approach.

“We can’t prove that it’s not the water supply but we can’t find any obvious link.”

"Whilst there has been no result to date that indicates the local water supply has been compromised, as the supply at this location does not currently have a protozoa barrier as part of the treatment process this cannot be conclusively ruled out.

“Hence additional testing for crypto in the water supply has been in place following the confirmed cases. Beginning yesterday [Monday] we will be testing the raw water source and reservoir daily. Results take approximately three days and we will update the community as soon as we’re able.

“Boiled water notices are not easy for us to issue and not easy for people to deal with, until we know more it’s very much a precautionary approach,” Mr Avery said.

The QLDC said today the boil water noticed remained in place until further notice.

Te Whatu Ora confirmed late this afternoon it been notified of 15 cases of the illness, and was advising people to monitor for symptoms of the infection.

“The most common symptoms of cryptosporidium infection are smelly, watery diarrhoea and stomach cramps,” said Dr Emma Sherwood, Southern Medical Officer of Health.

“If you live or work in the Queenstown area or have visited there in the last 12 days and are experiencing these symptoms, please call your GP and inform them.”

Areas where people should boil water:

Queenstown town centre (north along Gorge Rd as far as and including Industrial Place);

Queenstown Hill;

Frankton Rd and suburbs on the hill above Frankton Rd;

Fernhill and Sunshine Bay;

Frankton including Five Mile, Remarkables Park and Glenda Dr;

Quail Rise and Tucker Beach Rd;

Kelvin Heights; and

Hanley’s Farm.

Unaffected areas (no need to boil water):

Arrowtown;

Arthurs Point;

Lake Hayes Estate;

Shotover Country;

Upper Clutha; and

any properties on a private supply (e.g Jacks Point).

What is it?

Cryptosporidium (also called ‘crypto’) is a parasite found in the gut of infected people and animals. It is passed on in the faeces of infected humans and animals. People become infected when they swallow the parasites, usually in contaminated water.

Cryptosporidium can also be spread by hands contaminated with faeces during toilet use or nappy changing. From hands it can spread to surfaces, toys, food and water. It can also spread by contact with infected animals, or in shared water such as swimming pools.

People in the affected area advised to boil all their drinking water for at least one minute (or use bottled water) for the following uses:

Drinking water – including cold beverages, ice-making and coffee machines

Food preparation – including washing uncooked foods such as salad, vegetables, and fruit

Preparing baby formula

Washing food utensils

Brushing teeth

What should you do if you have cryptosporidiosis?

There are things that you should do to look after yourself and others:

Ensure you drink plenty of fluids (if water, follow boil water notices). This is especially important for sick children as children become dehydrated easily.

Do not return to work, school or preschool until free of symptoms for 48 hours.

Do not use swimming pools, hot tubs, or splash pads for at least 2 weeks after your symptoms stop.

Avoid visiting people in hospital or long-term care facilities for at least 48 hours after your symptoms stop.

Wash hands regularly with soap and hot water especially after visiting the toilet. Dry hands thoroughly after washing.

If possible, do not prepare food for anyone else until 48 hours after your symptoms stop.

Disinfect toilets regularly.

Use your own towel; do not share with anyone else.

Bathe separately or bathe sick children after others.

Seek medical care through your GP or call Healthline if you have health concerns