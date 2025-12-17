Queenstown measles case has links across South

A new measles case in Queenstown connected to more than 20 exposure events in the South is concerning health authorities.

Health New Zealand this afternoon confirmed one new case of measles in Queenstown.

The case is linked to overseas travel.

"Health New Zealand is concerned about several locations of interest connected to this case, with approximately 25 exposure events across the lower half of the South Island," HNZ said in a statement.

There were currently four known infectious cases of measles across the country.

There were 32 total cases, including two in Queenstown and one in Dunedin.

