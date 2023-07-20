Queenstown tourism booming despite lack of snow

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the lack of decent snow, Queenstown is having a bumper winter for tourists so far, and they are pumping the resort’s economy with record spending.

Destination Queenstown data shows 37% more visitors flocked into the resort for the July school holidays than during last year’s winter break and 20% more came here this June compared with June 2022.

Total tourism-related spending reached $60.4million for June, the highest ever visitor expenditure for the month, up 15% on June 2022 and 19% more than the pre-Covid June in 2019.

Domestic visitors accounted for $33 million, while international visitors rang $27 million through the tills.

Total arrivals into Queenstown Airport in June were up 17% on June 2022.

While domestic arrivals were down by 6%, international arrivals were up 124% on last June, although that figure was inflated by international borders not long being reopened this time last year.

Average accommodation occupancy rates (excluding short-term holiday rentals) for the period June 24 to July 8 was 77.2%, a level similar to February 2023 and up on the same period in 2022.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods was bullish the good times would continue to roll for the rest of 2023.

"With the statistics above and the continuing forward demand for Queenstown, we have confidence for a strong remainder of the year."

However, the patchy start to the ski season meant the picture was not all rosy for operators.

Novotel Queenstown Lakeside general manager Jim Moore was experiencing lower-than-expected booking numbers and a few cancellations — not a good combination, he said.

"We were tracking well heading into the season but it has just stalled with the only difference, really, being lack of snow.

"With North Island and Australian fields open, there could well be people choosing to delay or cancel Queenstown for this reason."

Snow Rental boss Stefan Crawford said business was on par with last year, but 15% down on the pre-Covid winter of 2019.

One area he was experiencing a spike in was damage to the ski gear being hired out, caused by patchy snow coverage on the trails.

"We’ve already written off 15 pairs of skis and three snowboards this season, which is pretty unheard of. We wouldn’t see that in a whole season, normally.

Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sharon Fifield said operators were coping well with the extra visitor numbers because staffing levels were better than last winter.

"These businesses have been operating on hardly any staff and now that’s eased somewhat. It’s feeling a lot more manageable."

matt.porter@odt.co.nz