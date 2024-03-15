Rallying for fundraising relay

Shaking down for Saturday’s Queenstown Relay for Life are, from left, Cancer Society’s Donz Milne, Mitre 10 Mega Queenstown’s Toni Boatwright and relay ambassador Andrea Balona. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

The Cancer Society’s thrilled with the support it’s received for Saturday’s Queenstown Relay for Life around the Lake Hayes showgrounds, following a five-year hiatus due to Covid.

Nineteen teams have so far signed up for the 12-hour event which starts at 10am, collectively raising $30,000 for the society.

In addition, several local businesses, including naming sponsor Mitre 10 Mega Queenstown, are supporting the relay.

They’ve donated more than $10,000 worth of prizes which will be awarded for categories such as best dressed, best site, most fundraised and best spirit.

Gore’s Rapid Relief Team’s coming over to provide nourishment to all the volunteers, while relay participants will be walking to the beats of the band, Bourbon Sour Dezza.

Cancer Society regional event specialist Donz Milne says the relay’s not just about raising funds.

"It’s about coming together as a community to support those affected by cancer."

She adds: "The generosity and commitment shown by Queenstown residents and businesses exemplify the strength of our community, and its dedication to making a difference."