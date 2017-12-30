Restriction helping terns and dotterels

A black fronted tern chick on one of the Waitaki islands in summer this year. Photo: Ann-Kathrine Schlesselmann

An initiative hatched by the Department of Conservation to protect threatened birds has been a success.

It temporarily restricted vehicle and dog access on to Tucker Beach Wildlife Reserve, a key breeding site for the endangered black-fronted tern and vulnerable banded dotterel.

When Doc completed a survey, after restrictions were lifted last week, it found at least 10 black-fronted tern nests and three banded dotterel families within the reserve.

Ecologist Dawn Palmer, who carried out the study, said it was a positive step and could help the birds double-clutch.

"The restrictions have basically bought them [banded dotterel] some time to nest and to hatch their eggs. Those birds will lay up to three eggs and what we saw when we went down ... was how well the closure worked."

While she praised Doc for restricting pedestrian and vehicle access she noted other dangers: predators like stoats and hedgehogs.

"We can do a simple thing that helps not disturb them off their eggs and it is an easy thing for us to do.

"They have a lot of other things to be watching out for and we don’t need to be one of them. Giving them space is what we can do to help them out."

Queenstown’s Department of Conservation operations manager Geoff Owen said Doc worked with Queenstown Lakes District Council to come up with the solution.

"While this is really positive, it is important that the public who can now access this area again, take care with these birds. Temporary signs and marking tape have been put up to alert users to the nesting birds.

"It would be great if users of the area could leave their vehicles on the main track and to walk down to the river paying attention to the bird behaviour."

He said the terns would "divebomb" any individuals who approached their nesting sites.

Banded dotterels will also "shriek" to draw threats away from the nest site and their young.

He warned dog owners to keep pets retrained on a lead. Mr Owen said it introduced the measures after an increasing number of people started using the area.