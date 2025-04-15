Rider with pillion passenger clocked at twice speed limit

A motorcyclist with a pillion passenger fled police after being clocked going about 140kmh near Frankton.

Sergeant Sam Oram said the motorcycle, a sports bike, was seen by officers on Frankton Rd, near Yewlett Cres, about 4.20am yesterday.

The rider and passenger were on a stretch of road where the speed limit was 70kmh, and Sgt Oram said they were going "about two times" that speed.

The rider ignored police signals to stop. Owing to the bike's speed, the officers opted not to pursue.

The last sighting of the bike was about 4.25am as it travelled past the Z petrol station on Frankton Rd, heading towards the Queenstown CBD.

Sgt Oram said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw the bike travelling through Queenstown, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

"This driving behaviour puts not only the bike riders at risk, but also other motorists.

"Police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour and in all cases where possible, Police will make follow-up enquiries to ensure these dangerous road users are held accountable."