Robinson in the hunt

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown ski racer Alice Robinson is pictured after nabbing her seventh World Cup podium in Slovakia last weekend, after finishing third in the FIS Alpine GS.

It’s the second time she’s finished on the podium at that event, having finished second there in 2021.

Robinson, 22, finished 2.17 seconds behind the winner, Olympic champion Sara Hector, of Sweden, with Mikaela Shiffrin, of the US, in second.

She’s next in action in Italy on Sunday night, New Zealand time, competing in Super G in the FIS World Cup, before the GS on Tuesday night, NZ time.

Meantime, fellow Queenstowner Ruby Star Andrews, 19, finished in 6th place at the LAAX Open Freeski Slopestyle finals overnight on Sunday after qualifying through to finals in third.

Ruby’s now focused on her X Games debut, in Aspen, this weekend — her competition includes Wānaka’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Also expected to compete there are Queenstowner Tiarn Collins and Wānaka’s Nico Porteous.