Snow Machine festival coming to Queenstown

Image: supplied

A four-day festival aimed at attracting 5000 people to The Remarkables and Coronet Peak ski fields comes to Queenstown this September.

The Snow Machine line-up features The Presents, Flight Facilities, Hayden James and Sachi.

It will be the first time the festival comes to New Zealand, having launched in Japan last year.

Co-founder Quentin Nolan said he could not wait to bring the festival to the adventure resort.

"There really is no place quite like Queenstown in winter."

The organisers are hoping to take advantage of a transtasman bubble and believe it a "hot ticket for international travel-starved Australians".

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson, who runs both ski areas, said he was excited to welcome Australian bands and visitors.

"Being so close to Queenstown, our mountains are the perfect location for festival-goers to hit the slopes before heading downtown to enjoy what is an impressive line-up of artists."

Snow Machine performances will be split across the two mountains and Earnslaw Park.

The festival takes place between September 8 and 11, with tickets going on sale in three days' time.

The full line-up is: The Avalanches, Flight Facilities, Hayden James, The Presets, Hermitude, Hot Dub Time Machine, Illy, Sachi, Boy & Bear, Bliss N Eso, Sneaky Sound System, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Yumi Zouma, Owl Eyes, Kinder, Tina Says, Tori Levell, Tom Tilley & Hugo Gruzman present 'First Base'. Hosted by Jimi the Kween.

matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

