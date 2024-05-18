'The spirit of Queenstown'

PHOTO: SHEENA HAYWOOD

Mountain Scene chief news hound Philip ‘Scoop’ Chandler is now the proud bearer of a Mayoral Citation.

It was presented to Chandler by mayor Glyn Lewers during an intimate gathering — themed ‘Old and/or Glam’ — to celebrate his 65th birthday last Saturday.

During his speech, Lewers said Chandler — who has been with Scene for just over 39 years — is "synonymous with this town, and a legend in his own right".

"I’m sure Scoop will tell you he was only doing his job.

"However, his job description does not include the support he has given to charities, community groups, sports teams, the performing arts, our business community — particularly the hospitality industry — over four decades.

"Turning up to every invite, or just turning up, uninvited, with a camera in hand to each of these organisations giving support is, in my mind, well above ‘just doing your job’."

Describing his contribution to Queenstown as "astounding", Lewers presented Chandler with the citation "for the spirit you have given this town".