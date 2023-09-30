Strong representation from South among nominees

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Snow Sport NZ have announced the nominees for the 2023 Snow Sports NZ annual awards night, featuring strong representation for Queenstown and Upper Clutha athletes.
The awards encompass a 12-month timeframe, which includes the 2023 New Zealand season and the 2022-23 northern hemisphere season.
The awards will be presented at Coronet Peak next week.
Instructor of the year: Nick Bellion (Coronet Peak), Rhiannon Moore (Mt Hutt), Rebecca Matthew (Cardrona), Sheena Haywood (The Remarkables), Tarn Sykes (Cardrona).
Coach of the year: Chris Knight (Christchurch), Hamish McDougall (Wānaka), Scott Palmer (Wānaka).
Breakthrough season: Fin Melville Ives (Wānaka), Fynn Powell (Taupō), Lucia Georgalli (Wānaka), Mikayla Smyth (Auckland), Ruby Star Andrews (Queenstown).
Freeskier of the year: Fin Melville Ives (Wānaka), Luca Harrington (Wānaka), Ruby Star Andrews (Queenstown).
Snowboarder of the year: Lyon Farrell (Arrowtown), Tiarn Collins (Queenstown), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Wānaka).
Freerider of the year: Ben Richards (Wānaka), Blake Marshall (Queenstown), Finn Bilous (Wānaka).