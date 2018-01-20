Sun, stars shine at Gibbston

Queenstown turned on the weather and the stars turned on the entertainment at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert today.

An 18,000-strong sell-out crowd was on hand to enjoy performances by headliners Colin Hay, Alanis Morissette, and The Orchestra starring former members of Electric Light Orchestra.

Early in the day there were performances by local artists The Cellar Doors, and a fourth international act, Nashville-based Fairground Saints.

Colin Hay, of Men At Work fame, took the stage in the early afternoon and wowed concertgoers with his hits including Who Can It Be Now, Down Under and Be Good Johnny.

Queenstown turned on the sun for today's concert.

He was followed by crowd favourite Alanis Morissette. Touring New Zealand for the first time in 20 years, she punched out well-known tracks including You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Ironic.

By mid-afternoon, The Orchestra were gearing up to perform their formidable repertoire of ELO hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Evil Woman, Livin’ Thing, Telephone Line and Sweet Talkin’ Woman.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment said the concert ''has been another amazing success''.

''It always gives us immense pleasure to bring the Summer Concert Tour to Queenstown and have the opportunity to showcase our beautiful country and people to our international guests.

''We now look forward to taking the tour to the North Island next weekend for what will be two more fantastic shows in the idyllic locations of Taupo and Whitianga.”