Suspected gang assaults in Queenstown

Police are making inquiries after two unprovoked assaults in Queenstown early on Sunday allegedly carried out by members of the same group, understood to be a gang.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said ''quite a few'' of the group was in town over the weekend.

In the first incident a group of six to eight males were at Rhino's bar, in Cow Lane, and were ejected from the bar, along with another male about midnight.

"Allegedly the victim had knocked a drink out of one of the other group's hands.''

Outside the man, believed to be Indian, was ''assaulted in an unprovoked attack''.

"[He's been] punched repeatedly and whilst on the ground kicked a couple of times.''

The man suffered minor to moderate injuries, including cuts and bruises which would likely require stitches.

"We've got some good CCTV footage of that area, thankfully, and we're going to be making some inquiries as to those offenders.

"We have a reasonably good idea of who they are and will be following up those leads.''

Then at 2.45am members of the same group allegedly assaulted a bouncer on Shotover St.

"He was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched whilst on the [ground] by a group of four males.''

The victim had some facial swelling, cuts and bruises, Sgt Watt said.