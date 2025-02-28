Teens accused of serious assaults in Queenstown park

Two teenagers have been arrested after serious assaults in a Queenstown park which left their victims needing hospital treatment.

Police said today two young males had been arrested over the attacks, which happened in Jardine Park last Sunday and Tuesday this week.

"In both assaults, the victims were left with injuries requiring hospital treatment," Inspector Paula Enoka said in a statement.

The arrests came after a search warrant was executed at a Queenstown address.

The two young men have been charged with aggravated burglary, threats to kill, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both have also been charged with burglary following a burglary in the area earlier in February, Insp Enoka said.

They are set to appear in the Queenstown Youth Court on March 12.

Police are still seeking any further information in relation to these young people and appealing to anyone who has been the victim of their offending.

"We are also seeking information in relation to any suspicious activity in the Jardine Park area over the last week," Insp Enoka said.

Police can be contacted on 105, quoting the reference number 250224/8050.