Top honours for Wakatipu homes

Two Wakatipu homes have taken top honours in Home magazine’s 2022 Home of the Year Awards.

Arrowtown’s Terrace Edge House, by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, was named the overall winner and 2022 Home of the Year, receiving a $10,000 prize, while The Black House in Arthurs Point, by Stacey Farrell, won 2022 Green Home of the Year.

The awards, in their 27th year, were announced in Auckland tonight.

Arrowtown’s Terrace Edge House, designed by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, tonight won Home magazine’s 2022 Home of the Year award. PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT

Ms Chin said Terrace Edge House was designed for the owners who wanted a holiday home they could possible retire in.

Boasting ‘‘amazing’’ views across Lake Hayes to the Remarkables, the owners liked the ‘‘gabled form and the familiarity of the Otago vernacular, but wanted to be challenged a bit more on that idea’’, she said.

‘‘We have taken the gables and modernised that concept by keeping the gabled forms clear and linking them with lightweight, glazed hallways, so you get a sense of shelter and protection in each gabled building and then a sense of change as you move between them.’’

The Black House was inspired by its steep site above the Shotover River and below a landslide zone where the land was always moving.

The home is split down the centre, like a fallen, broken boulder, with vegetation creeping into the crevices.

Ms Farrell said she envisioned a home of parts and ‘‘an experiment in what was possible’’, delivering no more than needed.

Home editor in chief Clare Chapman said this year’s entries had a renewed focus on reuse and recycling, while ‘‘sculptural, abstract forms and eccentric material pairings prevailed’’.

Arthur’s Point’s The Black House, designed by Stacey Farrell, was named 2022 Green Home of the Year. PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT

The architects, designers, clients and craftspeople of the properties had all pushed boundaries and dared to be experimental, thoughtful, original and considered, aiming for excellence.

The awards were judged by architects Dave Strachan, of Strachan Group Architects, Sally Ogle, of Patchwork Architecture, and Home’s Federico Monsalve.



