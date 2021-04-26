Town crowded for parade and entertainment

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
On Saturday every man, woman, child — and their dogs — descended on Arrowtown for the 36th Arrowtown Autumn Festival’s main day of festivities, including the ever-popular community street parade.
Nary a park was to be found in or around the historic village, and many people meandered from one end of the town to the other to get to Buckingham St, where the action was centred.
The town centre itself was a hive of activity all day.
The NZ Veterans Brass Band entertained the crowds with two performances, while other buskers and entertainers set up on Ramshaw Lane, where the vibrant Autumn Fest market day was held.
Vintage cars were also on display.
The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust New Zealand gold panning championships were held on Butler’s Green.
Along with the hotly-contested competitive categories, people were invited to have a go and were allowed to keep any gold they found.
Entertainment was non-stop all day on Buckingham Green, including trapeze and rope performances and a Latin dance display.
But the town stopped just after 2pm as thousands of people vied for the best vantage point along Buckingham St to take in the 2021 street parade.
Arrowtown Preschool’s float, won first prize for the community float.
Yesterday’s Autumn Festival programme included the well-attended Anzac Day commemorations, as well as a dash up, and down, Tobin’s Track or, for those less-inclined to run uphill, a run along the Arrow River Millennium Track, and a dog show.