Two hospitalised after fight in resort CBD

Two 21-year-old men were transported to Lakes District Hospital early yesterday morning, both with head injuries, after a fight in the Queenstown CBD.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said police were called at 2.15am yesterday alerting them to a fight that had broken out on Rees St, outside the BNZ bank, involving about 15 people.

Sgt Watt said it appeared as though there was at least one car load of people, who had driven from Gore, parked outside the BNZ when four males - from Te Anau - walked past.

There were "words spoken" between the two groups and a fight ensued.

"One of the males from the vehicle has had a bottle in his hand, and struck one of the males on the head.

"The bottle has failed to break, so he picks it up from the ground, strikes him again with the bottle and this time the bottle breaks."

That man sustained "substantial head and neck injuries" requiring stitches.

Sgt Watt said that incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Then, the man who had assaulted the first victim was allegedly assaulted by the victim's associates.

"They've got him on the ground and assaulted him on the ground, kicking him about the head."

He was also taken to hospital for a CT scan.

"We know who they are, so there are charges pending in regards to this incident," Sgt Watt said.

Police are also investigating an assault in the McDonald's drive-thru, on Frankton Rd, at 3.50am yesterday.

Sgt Watt said a group of males were in an Uber in the drive-thru, while a group of women were behind them in another vehicle.

The second vehicle tooted at the Uber, and the occupants "gave the vehicle behind many fingers".

"One of the females got out and punched [one of the males] in the face.

"They proceeded to get their food and carry on."