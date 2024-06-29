Virtual luge racing for gondola terminal

Skyline Enterprises’ international developments GM Danny Luke tries out one of three new luge simulators. Photo: James Allan Photography

Skyline Queenstown’s launching indoor digital luge racing in a lobby by its top gondola terminal.

The company, which operates a popular luge attraction outside the terminal, has developed the innovative experience with Christchurch-based game development studio CerebralFix.

There are three simulators, each capable of up to 12 rides per hour, with riders able to race against each other.

Luge racing’s said to combine the excitement of physical luge carts with the immersive world of virtual tracks where you feel the rush navigating through jumps, waterfalls, underground caves and snowy wonderlands.

From tomorrow till July 31 the attraction’s free, with rides priced at $7 each thereafter.

Just as Skyline’s opened several luge sites overseas, it’s also hoping to showcase the simulators at various locations and events around the world.