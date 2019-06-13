Woman abandoned in car crash now back in Germany

The injured 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being freed from this car in Queenstown. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

The victim of a horror car crash in Queenstown three months ago has returned to Germany.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said the 22-year-old woman had made ''vast amounts of progress'' since the crash in Gorge Rd on March 13.

The woman was trapped in a black Honda Odyssey, wedged between an embankment and the rear of a building in the Gorge Road Retail Park for several hours before being discovered.

She was transported to Lakes District Hospital and then flown to Dunedin Hospital's ICU.

Sgt Watt said the woman was now speaking and cognitively ''she's progressing extremely well''.

"However, there's some rehabilitation to go, especially in regards to her mobility.

"[She has] issues with arms and wrists which will take some time to heal.''

An investigation into the cause of the crash was continuing.