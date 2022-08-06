Young designers asked to make work about democracy

The local body elections are fast approaching, but pens — and other artistic tools — will be being put to paper before voting forms arrive, in the name of democratic engagement.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is encouraging young people to enter a poster design competition where the winner’s design may be printed on the back of a bus.

It aims to get local youth to create posters encouraging people to vote in the elections.

Council electoral officer Jane Robertson said the competition, which is open to 15- to 20-year-olds, also aimed to engage young people in the election.

"While young people under the age of 18 can’t vote, we want to engage them in the election process," she said.

"Voting habits and an interest in democracy can start young, especially if we make it interesting."

The winning design could be displayed on the back of a public bus, published in the council’s magazine and shared with local and national media, as well as on the council’s online channels.

Large copies of the winning design would also be printed for the community and schools.

"We hope that keen art or design students, or any young person, may be interested in entering to help boost their portfolio for any future art and design endeavours — art school, further education, job applications anything like that.

"Or perhaps just because they have an interest in design, communications, and democracy."

Entries close at midnight on August 21.