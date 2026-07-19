Zone on cards

Queenstowners are being asked to have their say on potential changes to the resort’s public bus system, which could see Arrowtown become a second ‘zone’.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) is considering a move to a ‘zone-based fare system’ for the Whakatipu’s Orbus network, allowing them to charge more for longer-distance fares.

Queenstown-based ORC councillor Matt Hollyer, who’s the transport portfolio co-lead, says by charging higher fares for longer trips, "we have a system that better reflects the costs of running it, while still being accessible and affordable".

At present, every trip in the Whakatipu network costs $2.50 for adults, but under an alternative option the council’s seeking feedback on, Arrowtown would become another zone, and hit bus users in the pocket.

Hollyer says there have been zones in the past, and ORC’s heard "a lot of positive feedback" on the shift to flat fares.

"The previous zone system was complex and costly, and we don’t want to go back to what we had.

"We’re keen to understand how the proposed system might impact people."

ORC also wants people to give their thoughts on potential bus and ferry fare caps — for example, paying for up to two bus trips a day, or eight per week, and thereafter receiving free trips — and the possibility of removing cash fare payments.

"Travel costs can add up very quickly for people taking a lot of trips," Hollyer says.

"Fare capping would be a way for us to reward regular bus and ferry users."

ORC also wants feedback from people on how they’d be affected if the council removed the ability to pay bus and ferry fares with cash given, from mid-next year, they’ll be able to pay their fare with most contactless options when Motu Move, the national ticketing system, is introduced.

An online survey — Otago Regional Council.govt.nz/buszones — closes at 11.59pm on July 29.

A recommendation’s due to be made to the council in September.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz