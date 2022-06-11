Snow falls in parts of South as front sweeps through

Snow has fallen around Queenstown and there are reports of dustings in other parts of the South, including a few flurries in the higher Dunedin hill suburbs, as a cold front sweeps through.

It comes as the MetService is warning of snow to near sea level in parts of the South.

Along with the warnings of snow, a thunderstorm watch is in place for much of the South Island, including Southern Lakes and the Canterbury High Country and a heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Westland from 1am tomorrow.

It was snowing in Naseby this afternoon. Photo: Claudia Thomson

Enjoying his first snow day is 6-month-old Freddie with his mother Sophie Young at Kanuka Hill, Tuapeka West. Photo: Supplied

Heavy snow warnings are in place for Fiordland and Clutha and Southland and Arrowtown woke to snow this morning where it started falling about 8am and kept falling for an hour. More snow fell in Arrowtown about 10am. There were further snow flurries this afternoon.

2000ft above worry level in Naseby it was also snowing thickly this afternoon and there was reports of snow in towns across Central Otago, Clutha and Southland.

Metservice meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said there had been reports of snow in Clinton and light dustings in Wanaka and Queenstown.

The type of weather patterns meant the snow would come and go frequently, she said.

There have been frequent flurries of snow in Arrowtown today. Photo: Lucy Wormald

There was also snow reported on Stewart Island.

Warnings were still in place for snow down to 300m in Southland and Clutha.

A road snow warning is in place for SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati from 10am to 3pm today.

Snow on Leith Saddle, Dunedin, this afternoon. Photo: Vaughan Elder

The MetService said snow could briefly affect the road around midday today and 1 to 3 cm of snow could settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to near sea level.

However by close to midday it was almost 9degC in Dunedin and there was no sign of snow. Temperatures later dropped in the city and there were reports of some snow flurries in the city's hill suburbs.

By 2.40pm a small dusting of snow had settled next to SH1 north of Dunedin on Leith Saddle.

A small dusting of snow had settled next to SH1 north of Dunedin by 2.40pm. Photo: MetService

The worst is expected further south and in Clutha and Southland the MetService has an orange warning in place, forecasting periods of heavy snow above 400 metres, and saying snow could reach near sea level at times, especially in the south of the region.

It expected 10cm to 15cm of snow to accumulate above 400 metres and possibly down to 100 metres about the Catlins, with lesser amounts near sea level.

Arrowtown woke to snow this morning. Photo: Lucy Wormald

The warning was in place between 3am and 4pm today.

An orange warning for Fiordland was also in place where the MetService was also expecting heavy snow above 400m, with lesser amounts expected to fall to near sea level.

Snow on the roads in Arrowtown this morning. Photo: Lucy Wormald

The MetService warned heavy snow could disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions could also cause stress for livestock.

A heavy snow watch was in place for Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes districts south of about Alexandra until 4pm today where periods of heavy snow were expected above 400 metres, possibly lower at times. Snow amounts could approach warning criteria above 400 metres.

Motorists were instructed to use chains on the Crown Range Rd today. Photo: NZ Herald

A watch was also in place for Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District about and north of Alexandra to Arrowtown, and the Canterbury High Country west of Otematata and about and south of Mount Cook village until 6pm.

In these areas snow was expected to lower to 500 metres, possibly lower at times, with periods of heavy snow likely above 700 metres. Snow amounts could approach warning criteria above 700 metres.

Snow warnings are in place for mountain passes and this morning the Crown Range Rd and parts of the Milford Rd (SH94) were closed due to snow.