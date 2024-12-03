Fourth person dies months after Geraldine crash

A person critically injured in a fatal crash in Geraldine in August has died in hospital, bringing the number of victims to four.

Members of South Korea's national ski team were involved in the head-on crash between two vehicles on Wednesday, August 21, which initially claimed the lives of three people.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Kennedy Rd.

"A fourth person from the people-mover was critically injured and has been in hospital since the crash," Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said.

"They passed away on 2 December. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic crash."

Walker said police were continuing to investigate the crash.