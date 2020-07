Lake Pukaki, near where the crash occurred. Photo: ODT files

A person has died after a light plane crash on rural land near Twizel.

Police were alerted to an aircraft that was overdue at around 4:23pm. Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported crashed.

The crash occurred east of Twizel, south-east of the Pukaki spillway.

The dead person was the only occupant of the plane.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.