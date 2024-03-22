Thai pupils get a taste of Timaru living

A group of 20 Thai pupils enjoy the new C-Play playground during their three-week stay in Timaru. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

A group of Thai teenagers have made Timaru their home for the next three weeks.

As part of a summer holiday programme — 20 Thai pupils aged 12-18 arrived in Timaru on Sunday and will attend Mountainview High School, exploring South Canterbury and getting a taste of Kiwi life in homestays.

Mountainview High School international student director Nicki Stephenson said it was the first time the programme had run since Covid.

"It’s a real great experience for them, they’re not just going to school but living with Kiwi families and getting to experience that part of it."

Mrs Stephenson said they would be staying for three weeks, with trips to Christchurch and Queenstown also planned.

"They had orientation on Monday, on Tuesday we toured around Timaru and went out to the Shearer’s Quarters, the bay for a BBQ and then to the pool.

"At school they will be buddied up with another student."

Thai pupil Nat Nakawirote, 13, said he had loved being in Timaru so far.

"I think it’s a very sweet place, I think it’s very beautiful.

"It’s a small town and I really like it, I like small towns.

"Back in my city it’s very big so I can’t really remember the paths but over here it’s small so I can remember, so I plan to walk to school."

He said the biggest difference he noticed between Timaru and Thailand was the weather.

"I really like the weather here, my home is very hot.

"The homestay I’m staying at is really cosy, another big difference is that I’m not used to wearing shoes in the house."

Nat said he dreaded returning home as he would have to tell his mother just how much he had been eating while he was in New Zealand.

The pupils attended the South Canterbury mayoral reception yesterday , at which all international pupils were officially welcomed.

