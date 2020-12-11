Boy stuck under deck rescued

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Rosebank School pupil Mark Senada (5) was all dressed up for a day’s learning when, about 8.45am, his mother Amy dropped her credit card through a crack in the family’s rear deck at their Glasgow St home.
No stranger to retrieving objects from beneath the deck, Mark did not need asking twice, and had soon made his way about 5m along the 50cm crawl space and successfully reached the lost card.
"He’s been under there heaps of times, and he’s small enough to get about with no trouble.
"But he spotted something, and just went that little bit too far this time," she said.
Squeezing his head under a cross-beam, Mark soon discovered he was no longer able to move forward or back.
The family immediately dialled 111, and about 8.50am the Balclutha Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived.
They helped him change position, allowing the boy to free his head and emerge dusty but unharmed from the hole, to the relief of Mrs Senada, and husband Samuel.
"I feel terrible for asking him this time, but he seems to be fine.
"A shower and some more cuddles, and then back to normal."
The family thanked the Balclutha brigade for its prompt action.