Call for help to organise jubilee

South Otago High School 100th Jubilee convener John Fenby looks through historic photos in the school’s archive yesterday, in anticipation of next year’s event. Photo: Richard Davison

A jubilee convener is urgently seeking assistance with a 21st-century approach to a vintage occasion next year.

Former South Otago High School teacher and present-day school archivist John Fenby is calling out to former pupils, parents and teachers — of any age — who can help the school match the pomp of its 75th jubilee in 2001.

The 75th drew 1400 people from across the globe to Balclutha and surrounds, making it not only a significant occasion for the school, but also for the district as a whole, he said.

Given early online interest, there was no reason the centenary — likely to be next Easter — could not match or exceed that attendance, Mr Fenby said.

Running an event of such a size required "special people", he said.

"This is a special event for the district, and it needs special people to come together to help plan, organise and run it.

"I’m 82, and we put together a great committee to run the 75th, but we need the same sort of people with energy, motivation and particular skills to get the 100th going now."

Mr Fenby said the embryonic committee needed people with social media skills, catering skills and those who perhaps had experience helping run other large events.

A photograph of students at South Otago High School in 1934. Photo: supplied

"What’s quickly become clear is that we’re now in an age of electronic communication, particularly social media, whereas we did everything by snail mail for the 75th.

"It would be fair to say that, at 82, that’s not my skill set, so we’d love to hear from someone who loves using social media creatively and for whom it’s second nature."

He said an event for 1400 people did not allow for the traditional "sit-down" dinner of many jubilees.

"We provided rolling finger food at the 75th, but again, we haven’t decided anything yet, so we’re very open to any new committee members bringing fresh and innovative ideas with them."

He said the jubilee was likely to take place at Easter, as it allowed people from around New Zealand and further afield to travel.

"Our style of committee is to allocate small tasks to people and leave them to take care of them, then meet perhaps once a month to update and see what needs doing next.

"So we’re looking for people who like to get tasks done and take pleasure from giving a little something back to their community."

Interested parties could come along to an initial meeting tomorrow at the South Otago High School library, at 7.30pm, or call him on (03) 418-0002.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz