Friday, 30 November 2018

Car rolls near Lawrence

    By Elena McPhee
    Emergency services were called out to Gabriel's Gully, near Lawrence, last night after a car rolled.

    The crash happened about 10.30pm, 2km out of Lawrence.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were two people in the vehicle, and neither of them was trapped.

    Police attended and fire crews from Waitahuna and Lawrence.

    An ambulance was called to the scene but it is understood no-one was injured. 

