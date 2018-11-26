Clutha a concern, say checkpoint police

Checkpoints set up to stop impaired drivers worked too well for Southern police, who say they are disappointed with the number of drink-drivers caught in South Otago.

Checkpoints were set up around Otago on Friday and Saturday night, and police will continue to carry out similar operations throughout summer.

Otago Coastal Road Policing Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said overall, police were "disappointed with the actions and decisions of some individuals''.

"Balclutha was of particular concern, with eight people on Friday night alone processed for excess alcohol - four of those will result in a court appearance.

"It's clear that the message is not getting through to some drivers and they are choosing to place themselves and other road users at significant risk.

"There simply isn't any excuse for this behaviour.''

Senior Sgt Kirk said police would have "a visible presence'' over the summer.

"We ask drivers to please plan in advance - if you're drinking, organise a sober driver or make use of public transport or courtesy coaches.''

Alcohol was a contributing factor in approximately 25% of all fatal crashes in Southern District.

A police spokeswoman said the number of people processed for drink-driving elsewhere in the district during the two nights was not available yet.



