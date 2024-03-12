Community stalwart returning to England

Ruth Carraway is leaving for England next week, after 13 years of working with young, vulnerable and out-of-work people in South Otago. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

South Otago community stalwart Ruth Carraway is expecting characteristically big smiles — and more than a few tears — as she departs for the northern hemisphere next week.

Mrs Carraway is heading back to England for family reasons, drawing to a close a 13-year spell working with some of the area’s most vulnerable people and helping transform lives.

There were tears and laughter as the larger-than-life former UK child TV star received a standing ovation at the Clutha District Council’s most recent meeting, for her contributions to the council’s employment initiatives.

Thanking Mrs Carraway for her "dedication" to the district, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said she had helped place more than 800 people in work locally, through various council programmes including Ready, Steady, Work, and Jobbortunities.

Talking to the Otago Daily Times this week, Mrs Carraway said any contribution she had made came down to the work of many.

"I love the sense of community here and the relationships I’ve built during the past decade and more. If I’m proud of anything, it’s moving halfway across the world and making those lifelong friendships, and maybe helping inspire a few people along the way."

With seemingly boundless energy and enthusiasm, Mrs Carraway has worked with prisoners, youth and those out of work, frequently fostering change through drama.

She said co-founding theatre company Happy You had been a particular highlight of her time in New Zealand.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to help create a company where people who’ve been involved with the criminal justice system can take part in theatre.

"Forum theatre, where audiences can interact with the performers and contribute different perspectives, can be so positive for those in Corrections.

"You have positive risk-taking, self expression, confidence building, teamwork and so many other benefits."

Her own stage career began in 1985, aged 15, playing character Helen Kelly on popular children’s TV series Grange Hill.

She said a move into social work had seemed natural, following in her probation assistant mother’s footsteps after she died in 1988.

"I started out in youth work, and also ran drug treatment programmes in the UK.

"I originally came over with my partner to work at Roxburgh Health Camp in 2011, and quickly moved down to Clutha to help with Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan’s Ready, Steady, Work programme.

"I haven’t looked back since. But it’s time to head back to the UK now."

She said the decision had come with mixed emotions, including joyful laughter and tearful goodbyes among her many connections in the South.

"Never say never though. Who knows if I’ll return someday?"

— Mrs Carraway’s play Lavvies 2 opens at 8pm on Thursday at Maggies, in Stuart St, Dunedin.