Fire destroys vacant house in Milton

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Fire crews were called to the scene about 5.30am today. Photo: Nick Brook
    Police are making inquiries into the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant house in Milton.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said emergency services received multiple calls to the blaze about 5.30am today. 

    Crews and two appliances from Milton attended and requested a tanker from Waihola.

    Upon arrival they found the 10m by 20m building ‘‘well involved’’ with flames.

    The cause of the fire was undetermined and a fire investigator was on site.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified by Fenz about the issue and understood that the property was vacant at the time.

    These properties did not go up in flames for no reason and police would be making inquiries, she said.

