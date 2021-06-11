Friday, 11 June 2021

Firefighter injured in Balclutha blaze

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Firefighters at the scene of the house fire in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove
    Firefighters at the scene of the house fire in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove
    A firefighter has been injured while attempting to control a house fire in Balclutha, South Otago.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata were called to the fire in Hospital Rd at 12:45pm today.

    The single-storey house was ‘‘well ablaze’’, but contained at 1.40pm, he said.

    One firefighter received minor injuries at the scene and was being treated by St John ambulance.

    A water tanker from Balclutha attended, along with four other fire appliances, he said.

    Smoke from a blaze blankets a property in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove
    Smoke from a blaze blankets a property in Balclutha today. Photo: John Cosgrove

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter