Home hauled to youth trust site

McNeilly Heavy Haulage transports a new warden’s house over Florence Hill, near Papatowai in the Catlins, about 6.30am yesterday, on the way to the nearby Tautuku Outdoor Education Centre. Photo: Supplied

Early risers in the Catlins may have been surprised to see a larger-than-usual mobile home already on the road at dawn yesterday.

The transportable house was making its way to the remote Otago Youth Adventure Trust Tautuku Outdoor Education Centre near Papatowai, under the careful eye of Mosgiel freight firm McNeilly Heavy Haulage.

Trust president Stephen Woodhead said the three-bedroom home’s two-day journey from Dunedin had gone without a hitch, and its successful installation signalled the start of a major investment in upgrading and future-proofing the facility.

"This brand new, warm, modern house was built for us by Otago Polytechnic, in order to replace a former warden’s house that hadn’t been used for several years, and was no longer fit for purpose.

Stephen Woodhead

"Our warden is retiring in the coming year, and lives off-site. However, this new home allows us to attract applicants to the role and provide the opportunity for them to live on site."

The trust was formed in 1968 to provide outdoor education opportunities for youth, community groups and the disadvantaged.

It expected to advertise for a new warden during the next six months.

Mr Woodhead said the 135sq m building was the first new structure at the centre for "many years", coming in at a total project cost of $350,000, paid from trust reserves.

Upgrades to existing buildings were also under way, allowing further beds to be added to the current capacity of 82.

The project continued a long-standing relationship with the polytechnic, now known as Te Pukenga.

About 3000 people used the Tautuku and Berwick facilities each year.

"We see a very exciting future for both our camps. The current project will make Tautuku fit for purpose for the 21st century."