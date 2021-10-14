Thursday, 14 October 2021

House 'not livable' after fire in Balclutha

    By Courtney White
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Five people evacuated a house in Balclutha after the roof caught fire this morning.

    Firefighters were called to the villa at 2.25am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said.

    Three crews, from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata, battled the blaze for 30 minutes. The fire was deemed under control by 2.55am, he said.

    The five occupants of the house escaped with no injuries, but police had been called to arrange alternative accommodation as the house was not in a livable state, the spokesman said.

    The cause of the blaze had not been ascertained, but a fire investigator was en route from Invercargill.

    Fenz remained at the scene to ensure there were no hot spots which could reignite the fire. 

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter