Life membership given at 90th anniversary

Beaumont-Tuapeka Rural Women convener Margaret Healy (left) presents a branch life membership to Dorothy Coburn (95) during the club’s 90th anniversary meeting in Lawrence.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Beaumont-Tuapeka Rural Women celebrated their 90th anniversary at the Beaumont Hall recently.

The branch was founded on Wednesday, March 24, 1930.

Convener Margaret Healy, used the original bell to summon 25 members and guests to order, and welcomed them to Beaumont.

Members attending were asked to wear a vintage hat, to mirror early photos which showed members wore hats to all meetings.

Mrs Healy then introduced twins Daphne Kalinoski and Lorraine Drew who entertained with a series of very amusing stories of backpacking around the world and the ‘‘Loos of the World’’.

During lunch, members reminisced as they looked at vintage photos and minute books.

Mrs Healy then gave a brief history of the branch’s activities from competitions won to fundraising for numerous good causes including the Life Education Bus, Christchurch earthquake relief, Women of the Pacific, blankets for Cover Up, the Sir Edmund Hillary School in Nepal and getting street lights in Beaumont.

The club had also been active in lobbying to keep the Lawrence Hospital going, keep postal rural delivery to five days a week, reducing speed limits when passing stopped school buses and lowering the speed limit for the new Beaumont bridge.

Mrs Healy presented a branch life membership to Dorothy Coburn.

Mrs Coburn (95) joined the branch in 1952 and is still a very active member, engaged in crafts, baking, floral arrangements and tutoring others.

In her citation, Mrs Healy said Mrs Coburn still lived independently in her own house, still drove, gardened and was always spinning, weaving, felting or sewing.

‘‘She makes most of her own clothes and is always willing to help.’’

Mrs Coburn said was surprised to receive the award.

‘‘One of the most important things in the WI creed is the last line: Let us not forget to be kind,’’ she said.