One hurt after air compressor explodes

One person has moderate injuries after an air compressor exploded in Milton this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two appliances from Milton were called to reports of an explosion in Hamilton Court at 2.10pm.
Upon arrival they found an air compressor which was used for painting had exploded.
A St John spokesman said one person was taken from a private address to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.