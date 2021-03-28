Police seek help after brazen burglary

Clinton police are seeking help from the public after a burglary in the South Otago town of Waipahi on Saturday.

Police believe a person or persons broke into a residential property on School Rd between 9am and 3.30pm.

A tandem trailer, carrying a dark green Polaris 4x4 bike valued at $3000 was stolen. The bike's rear passenger wheel is damaged and CV joints need replacing.

Police believe the offenders used a vehicle to tow the stolen items from the property and would like to speak with anyone travelling on State Highway 1 past School Rd in Waipahi that may have seen anyone, or a vehicle, acting suspiciously.

- Contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111