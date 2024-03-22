Powering up for Vietnam trip

PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Balclutha teenagers Leo Monaghan, 16, and Ruby Smith, 15, hold up old car batteries outside Hansen and King Engineering in Balclutha last week.

A call is being put out for old vehicle batteries to be donated to help raise funds for up to 30 local teenagers travelling to Vietnam in 2025.

The independent fundraiser is different from the classic cheese roll fundraiser as "anyone tends to have old batteries lying around the sheds", parent organiser Jodie Shotton Monaghan said.

The group is accepting car, motorcycle, tractor, and truck batteries so they can be recycled in Christchurch instead of being thrown away.

Participant Leo Monaghan said he was looking forward to learning about the various aspects of a different country and experiencing culture and cooking of a new place.

Batteries can be dropped outside Hansen and King Engineering in Charlotte St, Balclutha throughout the next few weeks or the group can be contacted through their Facebook page Clutha Battery Donation Fundraiser.