Progress on eyesore building spurs cautious optimism

A controversial boarded-up shop in Lawrence shows signs of refurbishment yesterday afternoon. Photo: Richard Davison

A long-standing eyesore may soon be an eyesore no more.

Lawrence officials reacted with cautious optimism yesterday after progress became evident on the refurbishment of a controversial boarded-up former store in the town’s main street.

The Ross Pl building, owned by a Southland resident, has been the subject of local consternation regarding its perceived unsightly effect on the town’s heritage precinct, since at least 2018.

Neither proposals to temporarily beautify the shopfront nor repeated appeals to refurbish the building had borne fruit, leading the Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board to request the intervention of the Clutha District Council, during its September 28 meeting.

On August 4, the district council approved a new clause for its regulatory bylaw, addressing "abandoned or vacant buildings".

The bylaw says owners of "service retail frontage [or] town centre" buildings must "ensure the building is maintained to a standard that upholds the amenity values of the town and protects the public from nuisance".

However, a council inspection did not find any fault with the state of the property, making it unclear whether the board’s move had had any effect, board chairman Geoff Davidson said.

"The bylaw’s there and we’ve tested it, so that’s given some clarity for any future issues we may have in town.

"Regarding this building, the board felt something would happen, and it is, which is pretty positive. We’re hopeful this will draw a line under the matter."

A report from service delivery administrator Julie Gardner to the board’s meeting last Wednesday said, as the building was not vacant or abandoned, the new bylaw did not apply.

"The subject building is a new building that has yet to be completed. It does not show significant signs of disrepair as defined by the bylaw, is secure, and while it has boarded-up windows, they are boarded up because the actual windows had not been delivered to the property. This contrasts with them being boarded up because the building is derelict, and they had been vandalised," the report said.

As of yesterday afternoon, the building had been fenced off, and new windows and doors put in place.

Interior work was also under way, and a contractor was on site.

It is not clear whether the building will be used for business or residential purposes.