5.8 quake shakes lower South Island

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has been registered near the subantarctic Snares Islands south of Stewart Island.

Geonet has reported the Snares Islands region was hit by the 5.8 quake, measuring 12km deep and 85km west of the Snares, at 12.42pm today.

The islands lie about 100 km southwest of Stewart Island.

Stuff reports that the quake was located initially as southeast of Roxburgh in Central Otago. GeoNet reported it as of magnitude 4.3, and that was upgraded to 4.7 and then to magnitude 5.8 on its being relocated.

Dozens of people had reported feeling the quake, mostly from Stewart Island and around Invercargill, Stuff reported.