Architects selected for museum design

The team behind the design of Auckland Art Gallery and the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney will be responsible for creating Invercargill’s new museum.

Australian architects Fjcstudio, together with Auckland firms Evatt Martin Architects and designTribe, have been selected by the Invercargill City Council to design the new museum building as part of Project 1225.

Council programme director Lee Butcher said the project team was impressed with their application and believed they had brilliant vision capability for the city’s new museum.

"We are absolutely confident they will deliver Invercargill an architecturally impressive building. Based on the extensive work they have already done, we can expect a modern and visually appealing museum that will make a great addition to our city."

Invercargill businesses would also be supporting the design team in the construction of the museum, Mr Butcher said.

Evatt Martin Architects registered architect Neil Martin said his firm was thrilled to have been selected as the architects for the new museum.

"We are looking forward to spending a lot more time in and around the region, working together with the team and community on this significant project."

Project 1225 lead councillor Nigel Skelt said the appointment was another significant step forward for the museum development project.

"We have been ticking along really well, and bringing these architects on board is another major milestone towards a beautiful new museum that our community can feel proud of," Mr Skelt said.

A final concept design is expected by August.