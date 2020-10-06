Building must be made safe

Winton Lifestyle Building. Photo: Google Maps

A Winton building owner has been given until midnight tomorrow to make it safe for 24 residents to continue to live on-site.

The Southland District Council issued a notice to fix for the Winton Lifestyle Building, at 54 Church St, on September 9, after the owner failed to supply annual building warrant of fitness documents to the council.

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said the notice was a result of concerns regarding non-compliance, and the absence of the documents meant council staff were not assured the safety systems in the building were operating correctly.

A subsequent progress inspection completed on the building last Thursday proved not all safety systems were fully operational, which created a risk for the 24 residents, some of whom are elderly.

“If this is not rectified to council satisfaction as required by the notice to fix, residents may not be permitted to sleep in the building from October 8 until all systems are working and council is assured of their safety,” Mr Tong said.

“We have a duty of care to ensure all safety standards are being met for those residents and have received support from external agencies on this issue.”

The council advised residents of the notice to fix and recommended they seek alternative temporary accommodation from Thursday, in case the building owner does not meet the deadline.

The council is required by law to provide a reasonable timeframe for the owner to rectify the building and as a result did not immediately close the building.

“However, should any residents feel unsafe to sleep in the building they have the right to relocate immediately until confirmation is received that the building safety systems do fully comply.”