Cancer care petition handed over at 'final farewell'

From left: Blair Vining, Hamish Walker, Michael Woodhouse and Melissa Vining. Photo: Luisa Girao

Blair Vining has handed over a 140,000-signature petition calling for a better way to help cancer sufferers in the country.

It has been the 38-year-old Winton father-of-two's goal since being diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in October last year, when he was given eight weeks to live.

After being told he would have to wait six to eight weeks to begin treatment at Southland Hospital, the family decided to pay for private healthcare.

The petition was created with the official aim of a "national cancer agency to address New Zealand's cancer death rates, with responsibility for oversight of prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship, which should be well funded and free from political interference, and should benchmark outcomes and report to the public" be created.

Mr Vining presented the petition to National MPs Michael Woodhouse and Hamish Walker and during his "final farewell" event at Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill last night.

Mr Walker described him as the “most selfless man” he ever met, while Mr Woodhouse said it was “a magnificent achievement” what Blair had done for the country.

Surrounded by family and friends, Mr Vinning told the Otago Daily Times that, since being diagnosed, he started a journey and a bucket list.

“I just wanted to make sure that my family, my community and country were looked after. We really need to give a push for it -because if we don't, it will get worse.”

His wife, Melissa Vining, said she was proud of him and promised she would continue to fight and accomplish his last wish.

“The thought of achieving a national cancer agency and better cancer care in New Zealand will mean his suffering and many other people suffering was not for nothing.”

Health Minister David Clark has previously said he was aware wait times for some cancer patients were unacceptably long.

The petition online would be extended until July 7.