Monday, 13 September 2021

12.40 pm

Civilians help after fire breaks out in garage

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Bainfield Rd. Photo: Laura Smith
    Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Bainfield Rd. Photo: Laura Smith
    Emergency services responded to a house fire in Invercargill this morning, with civilian passers-by ensuring everyone was safe.

    A garage on Bainfield Rd, at the northern end of the city, had caught fire at about 11.30am.

    Troy Findlay was on his way to a job when he saw smoke coming out of the garage.

    "I saw all the smoke and thought, "this isn't good, it's a wet day"."

    He went over and made sure everyone was out safe while a woman called for emergency services.

    Two fire appliances were on the scene and it appeared the fire had been extinguished by about 12pm.

    Another passer-by made sure traffic was not entering the road from Queens Drive.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter